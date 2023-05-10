Lane County public safety levy on ballot in upcoming May election

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Lane County public safety levy is on the ballot in the upcoming special May election. The levy was originally passed in 2013 and then renewed in 2017, and is set to expire on June 30 of this year.

The levy is well known to have increased capacity at the Lane County Jail to ensure violent offenders are not released due to a lack of room. However, an equally important part of what the levy has done is help youth services in Lane County.

Within Lane County’s youth services there are 16 detention beds and another 15 youth treatment beds.

"Specific to youth services, the levy funds 35% of their total operations budget,” said Lane County Sheriff Clifton Harrold. “It funds 50% of the detention beds that are available for youth, and it funds just over 50% of the available treatment beds for youth. So those are the two primary programs in youth services that use levy funding."

Youth in detention are provided a number of services like education, nutrition services, and recreation as well as medical, dental, and mental health services. The youth treatment program is designed to help youth develop skills to be successful in the treatment setting, but also when they return to their home and community.

Harrold said the youth services programs are about more than just helping young people in their moment of trouble.

"How can we help a family while we're also trying to engage in that youth's life? Again, so they don't have decades more of behavior that leads off in a negative way,” he said. “And so I think that's super important to think about.”

Sheriff Harrold emphasized this would not be a tax increase for the people of Lane County. They’d only continue to pay what they have been for the last ten years.

"I think it's important because right now in particular with the cost of goods going up, I think that there are folks who are feeling like their budgets are stretched,” he said. “I would want them to know this is not an increase in their tax bill. But it's a continuation of, again, what I think are really priority public safety services.”

If it is renewed Lane County citizens would pay $0.55 in taxes per every $1,000 of assessed property value. The median Lane County homeowner is estimated to pay $9.80 a month.

Sheriff Harrold said he is optimistic the people of Lane County will see the importance of the levy and vote to renew it again. The special election is May 16.