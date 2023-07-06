Lane County public safety officials update emergency alert system

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – Lane County residents can now opt into a new system to keep abreast of emergency alerts in the area.
Public safety officials in Lane County are updating their emergency alerting service to the statewide system OR-Alert, which will be called Lane Alerts locally. The service sends emergency alerts like evacuation notices and warnings for flooding, severe weather, and police activity to anyone signed up to receive them. Those who have opted into the system can receive notifications via text, phone call and email.
Residents who wish to sign up for emergency alerts will have to go to the Lane Alerts website and create a free account, or text their zip code to 888777. Then, they can input their contact information and how they would like to receive alerts. Officials recommend that everyone in a family should make their own accounts, and those who sign up should remember to update their profile if they move.
Although public safety officials recommend signing up for the service, there are other ways to be alerted in case of a major emergency. The Lane Alerts system does not replace landline phone calls, or alerts that appear on television or radio broadcasts.