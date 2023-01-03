Lane County public safety projects get $3.1 million in federal funding

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County government officials report that thanks to the 2023 federal omnibus spending bill, three critical public safety projects in Lane County will be getting more than $3 million in funding.
According to Lane County officials, $176,000 will go to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office to replace its dispatch center consoles. Officials say that the dispatch center provides critical emergency communications across the county, but the personnel workstations are not up to the same technological standard as the rest of the facility. Officials said the funds will provide for the first upgrade of the workstations in 15 years.
Another $1.5 million will go to Lane County’s work to develop a behavioral health crisis stabilization center, officials said. Lane County officials said the new funding will be added to $7 million already allocated to the project to provide an option for first responders, police, and others when they encounter someone experiencing a behavioral health crisis.
Lane County officials said another $1.5 million will go to the multi-use facility being considered for the Lane Events Center, and ensure that it will be built to an “immediate occupancy standard.” This means that the structure would be able to withstand and be immediately occupied after a massive earthquake. Officials said that although lane County is one of the most populous counties in Oregon, there are few structures that can serve as shelters after an earthquake. Lane County officials said that if commissioners do not decide to move forward with the multi-use facility, the funding will be returned.’
“This funding will help us make progress on an array of significant projects in Lane County,” said Board of County Commissioners Chair Pat Farr. “We owe our lasting thanks to Senator Jeff Merkley, Senator Ron Wyden, and Congressman Peter DeFazio, as well as their staffs, for working to ensure these projects were included.”