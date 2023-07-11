Lane County ranked as Oregon's healthiest employer for third year in a row

EUGENE, Ore. – For the third year in a row, Lane County has been ranked as the healthiest employer in Oregon, according to Portland Business Journal.
The business publication considered such factors as culture, leadership commitment, communications and planning, among other criteria, for employers with 1,500 to nearly 5,000 employees. Lane County officials said they provide a wide array of critical services to employees, from an employee wellness clinic to physical activity challenges and behavioral health support.
“We think that there's a strong connection between the investment and health and wellness of our employees,” said Steve Mokrohisky, Lane County’s administrator, “and the quality of the services we provide to our residents, and the stewardship of the taxpayer resources that we're obligated to manage.”
Mokrohisky said Portland Business Journal ranks Oregon’s top healthiest employers annually, and that, in the top 10 ranked, Lane County was the only government entity. This honor reflects the county’s commitment to investing in the health and wellness of their employees.
Mokrohisky said Lane County won’t rest on their laurels, but will in fact continue to be proactive in the health of their employees. Lane County was also credited for their proactive approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion by examining internal structures, policies, and experiences through the lens of equity.
Lane County was ranked as the third healthiest employer in 2017, 2018, and 2019, and was ranked the second healthiest larger employer in 2020. In 2022, the county was ranked sixth on the healthiest 100 workplaces in the country.
The Portland Business Journal article can be found online, and a complete list can be found here.