Lane County Search and Rescue, Coast Guard rescue injured loggers near Walton

Injured loggers rescued by Lane County Search and Rescue, Coast Guard
WALTON, Ore. – Two loggers who were injured while working in the woods near Richardson Upriver Road outside of Walton early last week were successfully rescued, said Lane County sheriff’s officials.
Lane County Sheriff’s Office officials said they received a report of an injured logger at about 9 a.m. on May 9. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded and located a 32-year-old man who sustained serious injuries to his pelvis, leg and head after being struck by a moving boulder, sheriff’s officials said.
LCSO said the logger was stranded in a canyon nearly 1,000 feet away from the roadway. A second logger had also been struck by the boulder, suffering less serious injuries to his lower leg, sheriff’s officials said.
As search and rescue personnel initiated a steep-angle rope rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard arrived with a rescue helicopter, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said the severely injured patient was hoisted into the helicopter with a rescue basket and transported to an area hospital, while the second patient was able to walk out with some assistance.
A search and rescue coordinator continue to provide emergency medical care to the patient during the transport, sheriff’s deputies said.
Both patients are expected to survive, LCSO officials said.