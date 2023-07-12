Lane County seeks public input on proposed inspection fee increase

EUGENE, Ore. – Public comment is sought on a proposal by Lane County Environmental Health to increase its inspection fees from $190 to $245 per hour, according to county officials.
Lane County officials said that LCEH is responsible for inspecting more than 4,000 facilities throughout the county, including restaurants, daycares, pools and spas. Historically, the service was funded by a combination of a license fee and LCEH’s operation of the statewide ORFoodHandlers website, but this revenue source, which is now depleted, was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said.
County officials said that the proposed hourly rate increase of $55 to $245 is necessary to avoid an operational deficit of $280,500 for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The current fee rate of $190 per hour is one of the lowest rates in the state, Lane County said.
County officials said that LCEH will host three virtual town hall meetings to provide more information and gather public feedback on the proposed rate increase. The meetings are scheduled for July 18 at 5:30 p.m., July 20 at 11 a.m., and July 21 at 2 p.m.
Those interested in attending can visit LCEH’s website and click on the License Fee Update tab to find the links to the meetings.