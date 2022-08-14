Lane County sees 12 drownings so far this year; officials stress water safety

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- It's the peak of summer, and many people might want to head out to Oregon's great outdoors.
This includes our lakes and rivers.
But, officials in Lane County want to stress the importance of water safety. They said water outdoors is nothing like an average backyard pool.
Tom Conning, the public affairs specialist for the U.S. Army Corps, told KEZI to be prepared for the unexpected, everyone should wear a life vest.
"I think from last year, the numbers we are seeing, there's still an increase in drownings overall. And part of that might just be due to people being out and about. COVID definitely increased the amount of people that were out recreating. And that's a good thing, we want people to be out and recreating," Conning said. "Experience levels may vary, but wearing a life jacket is really going to prevent a lot of drownings."
In Lane County alone, officials said there have already been 12 drownings so far this year.
"When have a drowning tragedy, it is exactly that. It is a tragedy. And more often than not it's someone went out, was experiencing a good day, having a good time, and tragedy struck," he said. "It's very hard on first responders, I've been a first responder for 18 years now, and I can tell you that notifying somebody that their loved one will not be coming home is one of the most awful tasks that I ever perform in my line of work."
Officials said almost 90% of drowning incidents in the U.S. Army Corps Lake are among men.
They also said no matter your ability, everyone should wear a life jacket.