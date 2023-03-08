Lane County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse stable vandalized

EUGENE, Ore. -- Deputies are asking for anyone with information about an incident of vandalism committed against the Lane County Sheriff’s Office horse arena to come forward after vandals tagged the structure.
According to the LCSO, their Mounted Posse members were disappointed to find that somebody had spray painted all over their horse arena at Mt. Pisgah. The LCSO said the vandals sprayed hateful rhetoric slanderous to police all over Mounted Posse signs and storage containers. Damage is estimated to be over $1,000, the LCSO said.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse is a non-profit group made up entirely of volunteers. The LCSO says the group donates their time and horses to serve the community In many ways, including by assisting with search and rescue efforts, providing a space for local equestrians to practice their horsemanship skills, and donating funds they raise to other community organizations. During the Holiday Farm Fire and Cedar Creek Fire, Mounted Posse members volunteered their vehicles and expertise to help get the animals of evacuated residents to safety.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the LCSO at 541-682-4150 option 1.