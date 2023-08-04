Lane County Sheriff’s Office busts major marijuana, cockfighting operation

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – Law enforcement personnel busted a massive illegal marijuana growing and organized cockfighting operation near Cottage Grove on Wednesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the LCSO, on August 2, numerous law enforcement personnel from the LCSO, Springfield Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration descended on two properties, one on Shoreview Drive near Cottage Grove and another on Deal Street in Junction City. The LCSO said law enforcement was working to bust a sizable criminal operation, requiring a lot of resources from several law enforcement agencies.
According to the LCSO, during the search warrant service at Shoreview Drive, several people tried to run away into the nearby woods while several others tried to hide in crawl spaces within the structures on the 13-acre property. Deputies said they had to use chemical agents to flush out the hiding people, and after several hours 10 people were detained and the property was secured. Deputies said they found several firearms scattered throughout the property.
Once the property was secured, the search began in earnest. Deputies said they found about 1,700 marijuana plants at the Shoreview Drive location, along with a room being used for an organized cockfighting operation. Deputies said they found evidence that the property owner, identified as Thongkhahn Phandanouvong, had been hosting cockfights at the property several times a year that often attracted attendees from outside Oregon. One of those attendees was allegedly Pheng Luangaphay of Lacey, Washington, who investigators said had traveled to the location and was planning to stay to watch a cockfight on Saturday. Deputies said he was cited and released for participation in cockfighting.
The LCSO said most of the people they detained on the Shoreview Drive property were migrant workers who were likely to be victims of human trafficking. Deputies said that, as is common with many illegal marijuana growing operations in Oregon, the workers had been lured with promises of pay that would never come. Deputies said one worker told them they wanted to leave, but hadn’t been paid in more than six months. Deputies said the workers were allowed to leave in their own vehicles when the investigation concluded.
In total, deputies said they seized five guns and $11,000 in U.S. currency associated with the operation. Deputies also said the illegal marijuana grow had spread onto nearby property owned by a local lumber company, and a nearby stream was found to have been dammed and was diverting water to the marijuana plants.
The LCSO said they contacted Phandanouvong and cited him for marijuana manufacturing crimes, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and participation in cockfighting. Deputies said the investigation into his activities is ongoing.