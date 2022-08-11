Lane County Sheriff’s Office recommends brushing up on evacuation preparedness

EUGENE, Ore. -- With wildfires burning in Lane County and across Oregon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is recommending residents re-evaluate their emergency preparedness and evacuation plans in case they come under threat from a wildfire.
The LCSO encourages residents, especially those living in areas where built environments intermingle with natural environments, to make sure they are prepared for an emergency, including understanding evacuation levels and emergency alerts. Cliff Harrold, the Lane County Sheriff, said an evacuation order would only be issued in the direst of circumstances.
“We do not take evacuations lightly in Lane County and only ask people to leave their homes under truly threatening circumstances,” Harrold said. “We hope that, if notified of an evacuation, everyone is prepared to leave quickly with their loved ones, animals and most critical documents or items.”
The LCSO said emergency alerts such as Amber Alerts and Emergency Alert System warnings are important ways to be notified of an evacuation. Officials say to keep cell phones charged and turned on to receive Amber Alerts. They also recommend signing up for opt-in emergency alerts at the Lane County website, and purchasing a National Weather Service radio for even more ways to hear alerts.
When a place is put under an evacuation notice, there are three levels of emergency. At level one, officials say to be ready by monitoring emergency services websites and local media for information, as well as preparing to leave by gathering items and planning an escape route. At level two, officials say to get set to go at a moment’s notice as there is significant danger to the area. A level three alert means it is time to leave immediately, do not spend any more time gathering belongings as the danger is imminent and emergency services may not be able to reach the area.
Officials say to remember several critical items when leaving: loved ones and pets should be top priority when evacuating, followed by prescription medications. Paper documents, personal computers and pictures should be next. Lastly, don’t forget credit cards, debit cards and cash on the way out the door.