Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports drowning near Paradise Campground

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- One person is deceased after their raft capsized in the McKenzie River, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say at about 8:18 a.m. on September 11, they received information that a raft had overturned on the McKenzie River and one of the rafters was unconscious. Officials say CPR was performed by bystanders and paramedics, but the male victim did not survive.
The LCSO's initial investigation revealed that the raft capsized and the involved male had gone underwater for some time before being pulled to shore by bystanders. Deputies said all three rafters had life jackets in the boat, but none were wearing them at the time of the emergency.