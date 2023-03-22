Lane County Sheriff’s Office searches home in west Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant at a home in Eugene Wednesday morning, deputies confirmed.
The LCSO said the warrant was executed at about 8:30 a.m. on March 22 at a house on Adelman Loop. The search was part of an ongoing investigation being undertaken by the sheriff’s office, the LCSO said. Deputies said the LCSO’s Special Response Team was on the scene for the initial search because they had heard information suggesting the suspect or suspects may have been armed, but no violent action was reported at the location.
The LCSO said one person was contacted during the search. The scene is now secure, and there is no threat to the public, the LCSO said. Deputies were on the scene for some time to conduct further investigation.
The LCSO has promised more information in the near future.