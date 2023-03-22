 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL FOR LOW ELEVATION SNOW FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
MORNINGS...

There is a 20 percent chance for snow accumulations of up to 1
inches. For areas below 1000 ft. This includes the Greater
Portland/Vancouver Metro Area, Salem, Eugene, Kelso, Cascade
Locks, Albany as well as other locations within the Willamette
Valley and along the Columbia River. This will be from 10 PM
Thursday to 8 AM PDT Friday and 10 PM Friday to 8 AM PDT Saturday.

For additional weather information and to stay up to date on the
current forecast visit our web site at www.weather.gov/portland

Lane County Sheriff’s Office searches home in west Eugene

  • Updated
  • 0
Adelman Loop search warrant

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant at a home in Eugene Wednesday morning, deputies confirmed.

The LCSO said the warrant was executed at about 8:30 a.m. on March 22 at a house on Adelman Loop. The search was part of an ongoing investigation being undertaken by the sheriff’s office, the LCSO said. Deputies said the LCSO’s Special Response Team was on the scene for the initial search because they had heard information suggesting the suspect or suspects may have been armed, but no violent action was reported at the location.

The LCSO said one person was contacted during the search. The scene is now secure, and there is no threat to the public, the LCSO said. Deputies were on the scene for some time to conduct further investigation.

The LCSO has promised more information in the near future. Stick with KEZI for more details as they come to light.

Tags

Recommended for you