Lane County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Elmira teen

ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered boy who left home Monday night.
According to the LCSO, Corbin William Turner, 14, of Elmira, left his home on Demming Road at about 7 p.m. on January 9 and has not been heard from as of 3 p.m. on January 10. The LCSO says Turner has indications of mental illness, and may be disoriented or confused.
Turner is described as a white male juvenile who stands approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds. The LCSO says Turner has brown hair and hazel eyes. Turner was reportedly last seen wearing camouflage-pattern cargo pants, “Caterpillar” work boots, and a black baseball hat with an orange “Realtree” logo on it. Turner’s family and the LCSO provided photos of him, but family members noted that he recently received a haircut and his hair will be shorter than in the photos.
The LCSO asks that anyone with information about Turner’s whereabouts contact them at 541-682-4150 Option 1.
This is a developing situation. Tune in to KEZI 9 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. to hear from search and rescue volunteers and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office on their efforts.