Lane County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Elmira teen

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...BUILDING SEAS AND POTENTIALLY STRONG WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...

The active weather pattern of the past few days will continue through
much of the week. Another strong low pressure system is expected to
settle over the eastern Pacific Wednesday through Thursday. Gale force
wind gusts to 45 kt are likely over the outer waters beginning Wednesday
afternoon and continuing through Thursday evening. There is a low
probability of storm force gusts over the outer waters Wednesday night
through Thursday morning, mainly beyond 30 to 40 nautical miles.

Elevated sea conditions are also expected to impact the waters. Combined
seas to 20 feet are forecast to develop over the outer waters early
Thursday and peak near 25 feet Thursday afternoon. Seas around 20 feet
are likely in the inner waters, including bar entrances, with potential
breakers 25 to 30 feet.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions. Coastal
bar navigation will be extremely difficult.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...East to southeast wind 10 to 20 kt tonight, but will see
winds increase later Wednesday, with east to southeast winds 20
to 25 kt, with gusts 30 kt. Gusts to 35 kt possible Wednesday
night into Thursday. Seas 10 to 12 ft tonight, building to 12 to
13 ft on Wednesday, with dominant period around 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater to Florence, from
shore out 10 nm offshore.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PST Wednesday. Gale
Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Lane County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Elmira teen

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing Elmira teen Corbin Turner

ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered boy who left home Monday night.

According to the LCSO, Corbin William Turner, 14, of Elmira, left his home on Demming Road at about 7 p.m. on January 9 and has not been heard from as of 3 p.m. on January 10. The LCSO says Turner has indications of mental illness, and may be disoriented or confused.

Turner is described as a white male juvenile who stands approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds. The LCSO says Turner has brown hair and hazel eyes. Turner was reportedly last seen wearing camouflage-pattern cargo pants, “Caterpillar” work boots, and a black baseball hat with an orange “Realtree” logo on it. Turner’s family and the LCSO provided photos of him, but family members noted that he recently received a haircut and his hair will be shorter than in the photos.

Corbin William Turner

The LCSO asks that anyone with information about Turner’s whereabouts contact them at 541-682-4150 Option 1.

This is a developing situation. Tune in to KEZI 9 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. to hear from search and rescue volunteers and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office on their efforts.

Tags

