Lane County Sheriff’s Office to get new software to help sex crime investigations

EUGENE, Ore. -- Thanks to a donation from a non-profit, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office will soon have access to new software that will help them analyze digital evidence.
According to the LCSO, Operation Underground Railroad, a non-profit organization that seeks to protect children from sex trafficking and exploitation, has donated $3,000 to the sheriff’s office. The LCSO says the donation will be used to purchase software that analyzes digital evidence such as photos and videos. According to the LCSO, the software can be calibrated to detect illegal material such as child pornography.
The LCSO says their detectives must currently investigate each piece of digital evidence manually. The LCSO says this can be an inefficient and mentally taxing process, especially when dealing with sensitive cases. With this new software, the LCSO hopes detection and analysis of digital evidence should be more efficient.