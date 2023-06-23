Lane County sheriff's deputies seeking help in identifying theft suspects

VENETA, Ore. – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects they believe were involved in a theft of wire from a Veneta area business earlier this month, Lane County sheriff’s officials said.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies believe the three suspects broke into a commercial business on Central Road and then cut and stole a large quantity of wire over the course of several days. The total costs of related damage are estimated at several hundred thousand dollars, according to the LCSO.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150, option 1, and reference case number 23-3059.