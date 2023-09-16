Lane County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 87-year-old

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Eugene man who did not return home after leaving Thursday night.
According to LCSO, 87-year-old Charles Edmund Anthony left his River Road area residence around 9 p.m. on September 14. He was possibly en route to the Cottage Grove area, but never returned home as expected.
Anthony is described as a white male that is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He normally wears glasses and walks with a limp.
He was last seen wearing a beige button-up flannel shirt. He was driving a charcoal gray 2018 Ford pickup with a canopy and Oregon license plates 061-LMB.
Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150, option 1.