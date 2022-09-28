Lane County Stand Down returning to help veterans find assistance

EUGENE, Ore. -- For the first time in three years, Lane County will hold its annual “Stand Down” event on Friday.
The Lane County Stand Down is an event where veterans and their families can go and be connected with all types of services, including medical, personal care, food, housing, and more. Organizers say 55 exhibitors and volunteers will be at the Wheeler Pavilion at the Lane Event Center on September 30. The event is expected to begin at 6:30 a.m. and organizers expect at least 450 guests.
“We tailored it in the beginning for veterans that were homeless,” said Floyd Bard, the general chairman of Lane County Stand Down. “And the first few years that's how we did the Stand Down. It's grown now to where we do all veterans, because we provide services for veterans that were underserved, need assistance. This is a one stop shop type event.”
The last Lane County Stand Down was held in 2019, with more than 550 veterans -- 125 of them unhoused -- receiving services including medical care, food, clothing, housing, and personal care such as barbers. The Eugene Mission has provided 4,000 pounds of clothes and blankets to distribute to veterans at this year’s Stand Down.