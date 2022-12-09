Lane County students working to Construct a Brighter Future for the unhoused

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Work is well underway on homeless shelters that are being built by students in Lane County, but they need more materials and they’re hoping the community can help.
Back in August, administrators from 15 Lane County schools took part in training to build single-room shelters for those living at the EveryOne Village and Square One Village as part of the “Constructing a Brighter Future” project.
Since September, students have been hard at work building the structures. Gabe Piechowicz, the co-founder of EveryOne Village, says the project has totally changed the game in just a matter of months.
“It really symbolizes the power of what we can do together,” Piechowicz said. “It really warms my heart when I think of the long hard days we serve here at the village, knowing simultaneously up at McKenzie River High School and other schools like it, they are laboring at the same task. All working together across generations to provide shelter to our folks here in the community.”
Students at South Eugene High School like Colt Arciniega, a senior, say they love the project because they learn what they need in the classroom. Then, when they get outside, they have all the tools they need to put their skills to the test. Plus, it’s an industry that pays well and needs more people.
“It makes me feel like I'm starting to make an impact honestly, Arciniega said. “Like, we're getting some real tangible results out there. We've gotten to see some of the results of the people we are working with... and honestly, it's really inspiring to see what they're doing out there... the work we're going to be contributing to by learning. It's really nice.”
Seth O’Hare, a Career and Technical Education instructor in the McKenzie School District, says students learn about the projects from start to finish. Everything from taking inventory, to deliveries, painting, exterior work and finish work. It’s a step-by-step process to create a livable structure, and gives students confidence and skills they can use in the real world.
“This project is really great for the kids because they're actually getting trade fundamental skills,” O’Hare said. “We're not just doing personal projects, we're giving back to the community. They're seeing industry standards and they're seeing something that will go back into the community, and it will benefit someone.”
Kevin Martin is waiting for his home to be built, and he says he’s excited to have a space he can call his own and be proud of. He also said he’s impressed that the students have been doing so much of the work.
“I think it's awesome. I've been living in a van for the past four years and now I'm in a pallet house, which is a big step up from a van,” Martin said. “And the cottages of hope is a big step up from a pallet house. You can put an actual real bed in there, have a dresser. They're nice.”
Organizers say they still need about $60,000 worth of building materials to meet their goal of building 30 shelters in the next year. The Roadhouse Foundation in Sisters has provided the group with a $25,000 matching grant. This means your donation will be doubled if you choose to help. For more information and to donate, you can visit Lane County’s Career and Technical Education website.