Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY...


* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
9 to 13 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Lane County to begin picking up leaves in and around Eugene and Springfield

City of Springfield leaf program

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As autumn brings a shower of multicolored leaves, the Lane County government has announced leaf collection will soon commence.

Eugene’s leaf collection program will begin on November 7, and will initially focus on the central Eugene area before moving to other sections of the city. Eugene city officials say leaves should be piled neatly in a row parallel to the curb for collection. Springfield’s program begins on November 28, and residents are required to bag their leaves and place them on curbs. Lane County Public Works will begin its annual leaf pick up program on November 7 in the area of Santa Clara north of Beltline Highway and several Springfield locations just outside the city limits.

Lane County officials say removing leaves from catch basins, grates and gutters lets rainwater run off and prevents flooding. They also say that keeping leaves out of the drainage system improves water quality because rotting leaves use oxygen that is needed by aquatic life in streams and rivers. Lane County officials also say that getting slippery leaves off sidewalks will make travel safer for everyone on the road, including pedestrians and bicyclists. The Lane County government says property owners are responsible for leaves that are placed improperly in the street or that can cause safety or flooding hazards.

Lane County, Springfield and Eugene each have websites with more information about when leaves are being collected and how best to put them out.

