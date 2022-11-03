 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From noon to 10 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 18 to 23 ft at 12 seconds and winds 20 to 30 kt
with gusts up to 45 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A coastal jet will enhance winds Thursday
night. Peak southerly winds appear to occur Thursday late
evening through early Friday morning. Southwest to west gales
return Friday evening and veer to northwest behind the front
Friday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Lane County to livestream ballot processing

  • 0
Lane County Elections livestream as of 1:21 p.m. on Nov. 3

Lane County Elections livestream as of 1:21 p.m. on Nov. 3

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County elections officials have set up a YouTube livestream where residents can watch ballots being processed.

The Lane County clerk says the livestream is an effort to increase transparency and educate voters on the mail-in ballot process. Officials say they’ve created an eight-step ballot processing guide that includes a description of each step, as well as a tentative schedule of events. On the Lane County Elections website, residents can check the tentative schedule of events, review the steps, and click on the YouTube link to observe the whole process.

Interested parties can also watch the process in person. They will have to be authorized by their political party, a non-partisan candidate, or the county clerk. Lane County Elections says to contact your party of the elections office at 541-682-4234 for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you