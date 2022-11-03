Lane County to livestream ballot processing

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County elections officials have set up a YouTube livestream where residents can watch ballots being processed.
The Lane County clerk says the livestream is an effort to increase transparency and educate voters on the mail-in ballot process. Officials say they’ve created an eight-step ballot processing guide that includes a description of each step, as well as a tentative schedule of events. On the Lane County Elections website, residents can check the tentative schedule of events, review the steps, and click on the YouTube link to observe the whole process.
Interested parties can also watch the process in person. They will have to be authorized by their political party, a non-partisan candidate, or the county clerk. Lane County Elections says to contact your party of the elections office at 541-682-4234 for more information.