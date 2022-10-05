Lane County to open new shelter in Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Ore. -- Lane County Health and Human Services announced that a new community shelter is being opened in Glenwood to serve some of Lane County’s most vulnerable community members.
The Shankle Brooklyn Shelter will open October 6 at 1545 Brooklyn Street. LCH&HS officials say the shelter will provide rooms, a kitchen, bathrooms, common spaces and a patio area to up to 12 community members. Officials also say program participants will be able to access medical and behavioral health resources, case management and get help transitioning into permanent housing. Officials such as Eve Gray, the director of LCH&HS, said this shelter is part of the county’s efforts to help vulnerable community members find permanent housing.
“From helping to expand capacity for our service partners, to opening the River Avenue Navigation Center, to building more permanent supportive housing, this facility is part of systems improvements Lane County has a part in advancing which will help our most vulnerable community members take a step towards permanent housing,” Gray said.
LCH&HS says the shelter is named after the late Reverend Arthur J. Shankle who, along with his wife Luvenia Shankle, founded Bethel Temple church in Glenwood in the early 1960’s. Officials said opening the shelter continues Shankle’s legacy of charity and community assistance.
“At a time when communities of color faced opposition simply to exist in Oregon, Reverend Shankle and his congregation created a sanctuary. They created a safe place to gather, and to create community, and Lane County seeks to honor that heritage by continuing to create stability and community at the Shankle Brooklyn Street Shelter,” said the Chair of the Board of Lane County Commissioners, Pat Farr.