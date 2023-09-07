Lane County to surplus vehicles, equipment at auction

EUGENE, Ore. – Lane County Fleet Services will host a public auction from September 21 through September 23 to surplus aging vehicles and equipment, according to county officials.
The county said the open-bid auction will allow proxy bidding and vehicles can be previewed online as well as in-person. In-person viewing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 21 and September 22, and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on September 23 during the auction, but test drives will not be available, county officials said.
Lane County said that vehicles and equipment available at the auction include mowers, a dump truck, pickups and chassis, cars, trucks and SUVs, road repair equipment, trailers, generators, compressors and much more. Proceeds raised from the auction help offset the cost of replacement vehicles, the county said.
County officials said that bids must be submitted online and full payment via cash, credit card, cashier’s check, money order, or certified check is due within 48 hours. Municipalities partnering on the auction include Lane County, Eugene Water and Electric Board (EWEB), the City of Eugene, Rainbow Water District, Homes for Good, Willamalane Park and Recreation District, and others, the county said.
Information on the auction can be found on the Lane County Fleet Auction webpage, where items will be posted for preview.