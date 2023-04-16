Lane County Trauma Intervention Program up and running, hoping to see growth

EUGENE, Ore. – The Traumatic Intervention Program – commonly referred to as “T.I.P” – in Lane County officially launched on April 3 – after completing an extensive classroom training program last month.

The group is designed to provide support to people who have been affected by traumatic events. But despite the group being finished with their work in the classroom, program director Bridget Byfield says the training is far from over.

"We're now in what's called the three month field work training,” Byfield said. “That consists of ride-alongs, continuing with our continuing ed-meetings every month that also have some quizzes and guest speakers so we know about community resources on a first hand basis."

The skills the volunteers learn in their classroom trainings have made an impact on their lives outside of T.I.P. as well. For volunteer Clyde Byfield, that showed up when he lost a good friend.

"Rather than a curer, 'I will take care of you', I had none of those skills to offer in those situations,” Clyde said. “The training helped me understand that listening, and caring for people, and just being there for them is absolutely a lot."

Despite not being up and running for a long time, the group has already had calls for service. One instance was in a police station where Bridget and a volunteer were for a training.

"It was all very hard and we took care of this family,” Bridget said. “But just as we were leaving the lobby, the survivor turned and gave us a big hug and said, 'I don't know how I'd have gotten through this without you'. With the police captain right behind me and I thought, ‘this looks staged,’”

The volunteers hope that the work here in Lane County can inspire similar programs elsewhere.

“Everyone should have a chance that when they're at their worst hours of their life, that they can have someone, who's there for them,” Clyde said. “Like, why isn't this everywhere? Why doesn't everyone have that help?"

Those interested in volunteering with T.I.P. can participate in their training academy this fall.