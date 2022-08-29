Lane County Veterans Services ready to help veterans exposed to burn pits

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Lane County Veterans Services announced on Monday that they are ready to help veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.
Lane County veterans may be eligible for expanded benefits under the newly enacted PACT Act. The legislation is intended to help veterans who suffered toxic exposure in tours of duty ranging from Vietnam to Afghanistan.
Lane County Veterans Services says it’s working to make sure veterans who were exposed have access to U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs health care, and awards benefits to survivors to help address the disabilities.
Veterans in Lane County who want more information or help filing a claim should call Lane County Veterans Services at 541-682-4191 or visit their website.