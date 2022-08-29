 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...


* WHAT...Temperatures 95-100F expected with areas of high heat
risk.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley,
Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Greater
Vancouver Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central
Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Lane County Veterans Services ready to help veterans exposed to burn pits

  • Updated
PACT Act

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Lane County Veterans Services announced on Monday that they are ready to help veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

Lane County veterans may be eligible for expanded benefits under the newly enacted PACT Act. The legislation is intended to help veterans who suffered toxic exposure in tours of duty ranging from Vietnam to Afghanistan.

Lane County Veterans Services says it’s working to make sure veterans who were exposed have access to U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs health care, and awards benefits to survivors to help address the disabilities.

Veterans in Lane County who want more information or help filing a claim should call Lane County Veterans Services at 541-682-4191 or visit their website.

