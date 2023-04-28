Lane Transit District announces busy weekend bus route detours

EUGENE, Ore. – Riders of Lane Transit District should plan extra time for bus trips this Saturday and Sunday due to a number of detours in light of local events, LTD officials said.
On the morning of April 29, there are changes for route 28 between 7 and 10 a.m., transit officials said. LTD said two stops will be missed on Alder Street at East 15th Avenue and East 18th Avenue for the 5K and Duck Dash races. Normal routing will resume after 10 a.m., LTD said.
In the afternoon, LTD will detour buses, except for the 13 Centennial bus, to avoid the Ferry Street Bridge area for the University of Oregon spring football game, transit officials said. LTD said routes 12, 66 and 67 will have slight detours and delays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On the morning of April 30, LTD will detour routes 11, 17, 18, 28 and 98, plus EmX, for the Eugene Marathon and half marathon, transit officials said. LTD said there will be some stops missed between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Passengers can request courtesy stops from their bus driver along any of the detoured side streets, LTD officials said.
More information on affected LTD routes can be found online.