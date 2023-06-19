 Skip to main content
Lane Transit District increasing visibility of their 'bus only' lanes for increased safety

  Updated
  • 0
LTD lane painting

EUGENE, Ore. – Spotting lanes reserved for Lane Transit District buses will get a little easier, thanks to a painting project currently underway.

Lane Transit District is painting some of their ‘bus only’ lanes red to increase their visibility, according to LTD officials. The project will include multiple stops in the city and make it easier for drivers of standard passenger vehicles to spot where they can’t drive, stop, or turn.

EM-X passengers can find signs and alerts to effected stops and alternate routes they can take, LTD officials said.

The increased visibility is expected to make driving safer on these streets and intersections. Painting is weather and supply chain dependent, and should be completed within a few weeks, LTD said. LTD officials said additional paint work will include white lane striping across the entire EM-X system, and adding signage at certain intersections.

The entire project costs $2 million, LTD officials said. More information is available online.

