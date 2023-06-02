Lane Transit District to begin repainting EmX lanes for additional safety

EUGENE, Ore. – The Lane Transit District will soon begin making safety improvements to their Emerald Express lanes.
LTD is warning drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians to pay extra attention for the next few weeks as contractors begin removing and repainting bus-only and turn signs in many EmX lanes. LTD said the work will begin in west Eugene starting Sunday, June 4, if weather allows, and will be carried out between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. most nights.
LTD said that once repainting is complete, the dashed sections of bus-only lanes will be longer, allowing more time and space for vehicles to merge into them to turn. Additionally, contractors will paint select areas of the bus-only lanes red to clearly show regular drivers where they can and cannot drive, stop and turn. LTD said these changes are meant to improve traffic flow and safety.
During repainting work, bus riders are advised to watch out for upcoming service alerts and alternate stop locations when crews are painting near bus stops. Drivers and bicyclists are advised to keep an eye out for contracting vehicles following the painting crews, and may need to consider alternate routes. More information about the project is available on LTD’s website.