Lane Transit District to reduce service starting February

EUGENE, Ore. -- 12 of Lane Transit District’s bus routes will be making fewer trips starting in February due to staffing issues and changing passenger demand, the transit district announced Tuesday.
LTD said that in addition to its 12 fixed bus routes that will be seeing reduced service, adjustments will also be made to the weekday EmX bus service. These changes include adding afternoon trips between the Eugene Station and Springfield Station. Although many trips were removed, LTD says Route 17’s weekday routine will see additional trips at 7:21 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. at Fifth Avenue and Hayden Bridge to help students get to school.
The change in service is planned to begin on February 5. The new schedules can be seen at LTD’s website.
According to LTD officials, the change in schedule is driven by changing ridership demands and pressure to increase efficiency due to financial and staffing concerns. Officials said LTD service cannot stay the same because boardings are at 70% of the levels they were at before the COVID-19 pandemic, and because many job positions at LTD remain unfilled.
“LTD is actively recruiting for new bus operators and to fill other positions,” said Pat Walsh, LTD’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Until positions are filled, LTD can only provide the level of service it is staffed to deliver.”