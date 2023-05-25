Lane Transit District to replace old buses using state funding

EUGNENE, Ore. – Lane Transit District is planning to use a sizable grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation to replace old vehicles and make other improvements.
LTD said they received $2.1 million for ODOT’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Discretionary Awards earlier in May. The first thing LTD will do with the funds is replace three of their EmX buses, which officials said have been in service since 2007. Those old buses have become less reliable and more expensive to maintain in their old age according to LTD, and they are eager to update the buses that are the core of their service.
LTD also said they received an extra $60,000 to replace a Rhody Express bus shelter in Florence. Furthermore, the Diamond Express service to Oakridge also got a total of about $400,000 from ODOT to maintain operations. The millions of dollars that LTD received is part of a $28.5 million funding grant from ODOT that will be distributed all over Oregon.