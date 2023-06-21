Lane Transit Districts asks for volunteers to provide input in Community Steering Council

EUGENE, Ore. – The Lane Transit District is inviting the public to apply to serve on the newly-established Community Steering Council to help direct LTD’s strategy for the future.
LTD said the steering council will be comprised of people charged with providing input, advice and recommendations to LTD leadership and staff about the development of a community outreach framework. Pat Walsh, LTD’s Chief Marketing Officer, said such a framework would help them decide what projects to work on and how best to engage the community while working on them.
“The community outreach framework will provide us with the guidelines on how it is we should best communicate and engage the community on projects that we're working on now and projects in the future,” Walsh said. “That's the key point here, is to get our community involved with the district.”
Walsh also said that LTD considers such community engagement an important part of their mission, and that cooperation from the community can help them provide better service.
“That's the key point here, is to get our community involved with the district in terms of how it is we can create and serve the community with the best transit district,” Walsh said.
Beginning in September, the Steering Council will meet every other week for three months for a total of six meetings. LTD officials said the meeting will be no longer than two hours each, and members may receive a stipend for each meeting they attend. Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Steering Council is urged to go to LTD’s website, where they will be taking applications until August 1.