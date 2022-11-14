Large portion of Eugene without power

EUGENE, Ore. -- A large part of Eugene is suffering a power outage Monday morning, as crews work to restore electricity.
According to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s website, just over 4,300 customers are without electricity in an area between Oakway Road, Cal Young Road, Interstate 5, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. EWEB says the outages were first reported near the Oakway substation at about 7 a.m. on November 14, and the rest of the area was reported without power shortly afterwards. EWEB says crews are evaluating many of the outages, but does not have a timeframe for when the situation will be resolved.
EWEB crews were able to restore power to an area just east of Highway 101, and are working to restore power to the rest of the affected area. Stick with KEZI for more information as the situation develops.