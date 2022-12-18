Last minute holiday shopping for Eugene resident in full swing

EUGENE, Ore.-- Christmas is just one week away, which means it's time to get in that last minute shopping.
But 2022 hasn't been easy on the wallets, with high inflation putting a damper on some people's holiday spirit.
At Eugene Toy & Hobby, owner Alan Agerter said sales have been down quite a bit.
"The traffic count is down; people are out traveling again, spending a lot of money on traveling, gas prices, a war going on in Ukraine, so it's been a little bit flat this year," Agerter said.
Compared to years past, he said a lot more people seem to be doing their Christmas shopping a little later than usual and mostly online.
"Things have definitely picked up in the last week, two weeks, so that's been a really nice change," Agerter said.
He said it's too early to tell how the sales will come out this year but said the most popular item this year has been the remote control cars.
"The year started off good, and so we had high hopes, but it's just slowed down a little bit consistently over the rest of the year," Agerter said.
But many locals like Cindy Rasabage took to downtown Eugene this weekend to get those last-minute items checked off the list.
"I've been shopping late a lot because it's not as crazy. Life is busy, and it always comes down to such a rush, but I'm trying to relax this year and not stress as much," Rasabage said.
If you want your holiday gifts or Christmas cars to arrive before Santa does, the deadline for priority mail service is Dec. 19.
If you still need to snatch that last-minute present this season, Eugene Toy & Hobby will be open until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.