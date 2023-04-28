Last of public lands closed following Holiday Farm Fire open as of Friday, BLM says

SALEM, Ore. – Bureau of Land Management official said on Friday that they have reopened the last of the public lands closed following the 2020 Holiday Farm Fire east of Springfield.
While crews have been working for more than two years to remove hazard trees along the gravel portions of Goodpasture Road and Mt. Hagen Road, visitors to the burned areas should still be careful, BLM officials said. Authorities said that continuing hazards in the area include falling trees and limbs, loose rock, and unstable soils.
"While we're happy to be lifting these closures, there are still many hazards that remain in the burned areas,” said Dennis Teitzel, the Bureau of Land Management’s manager for the northwest Oregon district. “When returning to enjoy these areas, please be aware of your surroundings, especially when walking or parking in areas with fire weakened trees.”
Ongoing fire restrictions in the area are listed on the BLM’s website.