Last survivors of Holiday Farm Fire move into long-term shelter, ODHS says

EUGENE, Ore. – As of April 28, the last remaining displaced survivors of the 2020 Holiday Farm Fire in Lane County have moved out of state shelters and into long-term or permanent housing.

Immediately after the wildfire, the Red Cross provided food and shelter to eight affected counties. By December 2020, the Oregon Department of Human Services had taken over food and sheltering responsibilities, and had continued to provide them until the end of April.

"After the evacuations ended, we started working with the Red Cross to transition the management of those shelters from the Red Cross to the state,” said Ed Flick, the director of the office of Resilience and Emergency Management. “And recognizing the shortage of housing in our state, we knew that people would be challenged to find alternate forms of housing."

Typically the department would use large congregated housing for displaced survivors. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that was not a possibility. Instead, sheltering was done in hotels. In Lane County alone, 423 individuals were sheltered and over 190,000 meals were provided, the ODHS said.

Flick said that at the time, no county in Oregon was fully prepared to handle an evacuation of that size. But the challenges of the Holiday Farm Fire forced officials to find new solutions. Flick said the experience of 2020 helped prepare them for wildfires in 2022.

"How Lane County and their partners, and us as a cooperator, were able to assist in an orderly evacuation of Oakridge,” he said. “So I think it's just part of the new reality of being in Oregon, that we have to think about catastrophic response and whole community response."

He said that now they will always work to keep local leadership at the front.

Melanie Stanley is a Blue River native and a survivor of the Holiday Farm Fire whose family lost their home and business. Stanley and her family were in a hotel from September of 2020 until February of 2021. But even though the last of the survivors have moved out, Stanley said the ordeal is not over.

"While I'm happy that we finally got the last few people that were stuck in that kind of limbo space into some kind of permanent home situation, I still have, we still have people that are in fifth wheels on properties,” she said.

Stanley said the situation taught her to be prepared for anything, even if it seems silly. Going forward she said her family will try and continue to reopen their general store which was lost in the fire.