Latter-Day Saints temple being built in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Work has begun on the site of a new temple for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
The temple will be located at a 10.5-acre site on International Boulevard and Corporate Way in Springfield, not far from PeaceHealth Riverbend Hospital. Construction equipment is on-site right now, and crews will be putting up a fence to section off the construction zone soon. Crews say they estimate construction to take between two and five years, and they hope to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the public to attend in October.
“There's going to be a ground breaking at the end of October here, and the official ceremonial ground breaking,” said Thomas Hachtel, a missionary with the Church. “This property was covered with vegetation and briars and things, and that's all been cleared up. The ground’s been leveled up and placed for people to park and getting it prepared for that.”
This temple will be the third in the state to serve the more than 150,000 members of the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Oregon. The other two temples are located in Portland and Medford.