Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

In Eugene and Springfield, air quality of unhealthy for sensitive
groups is expected in the mornings with improved air quality each
afternoon.

In Oakridge, air quality is likely to worsen to hazardous on the
Air Quality Index.

Young children, older adults, and people with heart or lung problems
are especially vulnerable. With school back in session, it is
important to consider public health guidance for school outdoor
activities when scheduling time outdoors for children.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
211info.org

Latter-Day Saints temple being built in Springfield

Latter-Day Saints temple site Sept. 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Work has begun on the site of a new temple for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The temple will be located at a 10.5-acre site on International Boulevard and Corporate Way in Springfield, not far from PeaceHealth Riverbend Hospital. Construction equipment is on-site right now, and crews will be putting up a fence to section off the construction zone soon. Crews say they estimate construction to take between two and five years, and they hope to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the public to attend in October.

“There's going to be a ground breaking at the end of October here, and the official ceremonial ground breaking,” said Thomas Hachtel, a missionary with the Church. “This property was covered with vegetation and briars and things, and that's all been cleared up. The ground’s been leveled up and placed for people to park and getting it prepared for that.”

This temple will be the third in the state to serve the more than 150,000 members of the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Oregon. The other two temples are located in Portland and Medford.

