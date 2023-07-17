Laundry room fire swiftly extinguished by Lebanon firefighters

LEBANON, Ore. – A fire that broke out on Friday evening in an apartment building’s laundry room was quickly extinguished by Lebanon firefighters, authorities said.
Lebanon Fire District officials said they responded to a reported structure fire on West Oak Street at about 6:30 p.m. on July 14. While there were visible signs of fire upon arrival, the caller who reported the fire led firefighters to the laundry room where light smoke could be seen and excessive heat behind one of the clothes dryers, authorities said.
Fire officials said they discovered fire after opening the wall, which was quickly extinguished. Additional investigation found that light smoke had permeated apartments near the laundry room, and no additional fire was detected, authorities said. Fire officials said they used high-volume fans to clear smoke from the apartments.
Fire crews remained on scene for about an hour to full extinguished the fire and clear smoke from the building, authorities said.
Fire officials said they would like to remind residents to maintain working smoke alarms. For more information, call 541-451-1901.