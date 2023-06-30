LaVonne Griffin-Valade sworn in as Oregon's secretary of state

SALEM, Ore. – LaVonne Griffin-Valade was sworn into office Friday morning as Oregon’s 29th secretary of state, according to state officials.

State officials said the June 30 ceremony was held at Gov. Tina Kotek’s (D-Ore.) ceremonial office in the Oregon State Library. Griffin-Valade will serve the remaining 18 months of the current term vacated by former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who resigned on May 8, 2023, the state said.

Earlier this week, Griffin-Valade was appointed by Gov. Kotek to fill a vacancy left behind when Fagan resigned last month over criticism for her consultancy work for a marijuana business.

Griffin-Valade was born and raised in eastern Oregon, beginning her career as an administrative assistant in the Crook County Juvenile Department. Her professional career has ranged from teaching elementary school to youth services.

A breast cancer survivor, Griffin-Valade previously served as a Multnomah County’s senior management auditor and later was elected as the Multnomah County Auditor. In 2009, she was elected the Portland City Auditor.

The secretary of state oversees Oregon’s elections, state archives, serves as the state’s chief auditor and oversees the Oregon Corporation Division, according to state officials.