Law enforcement investigating after man and woman found shot

BLODGETT, Ore. -- A man and a woman are recovering from gunshot wounds after an incident Thursday morning that has several law enforcement agencies investigating, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the BCSO, deputies responded to Porter Road in Blodgett at about 5:15 a.m. on December 29 after receiving a call about a shooting. The BCSO said the caller told emergency services that he had been shot on his property by a woman who was living there. Deputies who responded to the scene said they confirmed that the 62-year-old man had indeed suffered a gunshot wound, and was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.
Deputies said they searched the property to try and locate the woman who had allegedly shot the man, but she and her vehicle were gone. A wider search led deputies to Clem Road in neighboring Lincoln County, the BCSO said. There, the 57-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, according to deputies.
The BCSO says an investigation into the shooting is underway, with assistance from the Benton County Major Crimes Team, Corvallis Police Department, Albany Police Department, Philomath Police Department, and Benton County District Attorney’s Office. They also said there is no known risk to the public at this time, and the nature of the investigation means they will not release any additional information soon. The BCSO has promised additional updates for the public as the investigation progresses