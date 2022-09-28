Law enforcement investigating death near Junction City; nearby residents weigh in

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in a neighborhood just south of Junction City.
The LCSO said they received reports of suspicious circumstances in the 30300 block of Lassen Lane at about 4:32 a.m. on September 28. According to deputies, a resident of the area called 911 to report that an adult man was banging and throwing himself against their door.
When deputies arrived, the man was unconscious on the front porch. They preformed CPR as medics were on the way, but the man didn't survive. Officials told KEZI the man was bleeding and his injuries are still being investigated.
"My understanding is that he wasn't saying any words, but that it appeared to be he was banging on the door, perhaps trying to summon for help of some type," LCSO Sergeant Tom Speldrich said.
The man is believed to be a resident at another home on Lassen Lane, and his identity is being withheld at this time. Deputies said his death was suspicious, and that they are actively investigating the incident.
KEZI spoke to nearby resident Ron Burch who saw the police lights early in the morning.
"I sleep with my bedroom deal open, and so I heard something, I got up and watched the news and and then a little while later the EMTs showed up," Burch said.
Burch said this is a very quiet neighborhood, everyone tends to keep to themselves.
One person who knew the man that died told KEZI he was a good man, and this whole entire situation is just sad.
This is a developing story, and the LCSO has promised to provide more information. Stick with KEZI for the latest.