Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
9 to 14 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&
breaking

Law enforcement investigating death near Junction City

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Junction City Police Department are investigating a death in a neighborhood just south of Junction City.

The death was reported at about 5:19 a.m. on September 28 by Junction City Fire and Medics in the 30000 block of Lassen Lane. Elements from both the LCSO and JCPD were on the scene. At about 6 a.m., more LCSO units arrived and closed down Lassen Lane almost to River Road.

This is a developing story, and the LCSO is expected to provide more information very soon. Stick with KEZI for the latest.

