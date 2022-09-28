Law enforcement investigating death near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Junction City Police Department are investigating a death in a neighborhood just south of Junction City.
The death was reported at about 5:19 a.m. on September 28 by Junction City Fire and Medics in the 30000 block of Lassen Lane. Elements from both the LCSO and JCPD were on the scene. At about 6 a.m., more LCSO units arrived and closed down Lassen Lane almost to River Road.
This is a developing story, and the LCSO is expected to provide more information very soon. Stick with KEZI for the latest.