Lawmakers allocate billions to Oregon school fund

SALEM, Ore. -- Schools in Oregon are about to see their biggest budget in years thanks to a historic allocation from the state’s budget.
According to the offices of the House Speaker and Senate President, lawmakers are putting a $10.2 billion investment into the State School Fund. Legislators said this contribution combines with property tax revenues to total up to $15.3 billion for K-12 school budgets. This is 12.3% more than the previous budget, and lawmakers hope the funds will give schools and educators they need to prepare Oregon students for the future.
“Stable funding is critical to a strong K-12 education. As a teacher, I know first-hand that achieving this level of investment means the world to educators and their students,” said Rep. Courtney Neron (D-Wilsonville, Sherwood, King City, Tigard/Bull Mountain & Parrett Mountain). “This set of investments gives educators the tools they need to deliver quality educational opportunities.”
Oregon lawmakers also said they are putting $140 million into Oregon’s Early Literacy and Success Budget. This money will seek to improve reading and writing proficiency for elementary school students by providing literacy support for students from birth through the third grade, ensuring Oregon schools can offer culturally, research, and family-aligned literacy curricula, and other efforts that encourage students to read.