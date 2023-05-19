Lawmakers ineligible for reelection after current term ends, walkout continues

SALEM, Ore -- One third of Oregon Senators are now ineligible for reelection as the walkout continues in Salem.
Lawmakers began the walkout on May 3, 2022, over House Bill 2002 & 2005 which would expand protections for abortion and gender affirming care and introduce new gun control laws in the state. At least nine Republicans and one independent are involved in the walkout, including Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp.(R-Bend) They are now barred from seeking reelection in the next election cycle because of Measure 113.
Under Oregon law, a quorum of members is needed in order for legislative business to occur. Two thirds of the Senate was needed in this case. It was a tool used by the minority party to slow down the process to deny quorum.
The measure states that lawmakers with 10 unexcused absences from floor sessions will be disqualified from holding next term of office. The measure was passed by voters as a constitutional amendment to the Oregon Constitution on November 8, 2022. Despite the walkout, Republican supporters said they couldn't be more proud of the stance their legislators have taken and the political sacrifice they are making.
John Large is the Chair of the Lane County Republican Party. With Democrats firmly in control of both chambers of the state legislature, he thinks the walkout was the only way lawmakers could've brought more attention and debate to the issues presented in HB 2002 and HB 2005. He views the walkout as beneficial.
"I think it is a wonderful thing, that they did, they walked out," he said. "It's the only avenue that they had to put their point about the moral character of this State and the nation."
Christopher Stout, an Associate Professor at Oregon State University also weighed in on the situation. He wasn't surprised to see Republicans walk out, and he said this is a common phenomenon in Oregon. There have been walk outs before as recently as 2019. What was unexpected was that lawmakers continued to walk out despite Measure 113. Stout believes Republicans could challenge the measure in court.
Professor Stout said, "The part of the walkout is that there is a legal defense fund raised to challenge 113. There is certainly going to be challenges around the constitutionality in the state. What does it mean to not be sat in the State Legislature, there is a lot of questions about it."
Professor Stout also recognizes the reasons why Republicans walked out. He agrees that when someone is in the minority party in Oregon they don't have many tools to stop legislation. There is no filibuster like in the federal government. Professor Stout, however, believes the Republican Party on a state-wide level isn't doing itself any favors.
He said, "Democrats are going to be unhappy with the walkout, Republicans are going to be pleased with the walkout. I'm not sure if it moves the dial too much but it could a little bit right. If this continues to happen, particularly after 113 it could make Democrats even angrier and Republicans more frustrated."
Stout, however, doesn't believe the Republicans are going anywhere despite a hit to their standing in the State. He said the party has a small but strong base of supporters in Oregon. He also believes it might encourage Republican voters to keep voting along party lines. Some Republicans like Scott Chatham, a volunteer for Lane County Republicans, see this walk out as a benefit for the party.
He said, "I think it's going to do just the opposite and it's going to be a more unified party because of that. They're only supposed to pass what they come to agreement on."
Professor Stout also says the Republicans did manage to do one thing: they brought a lot of attention to the bills Democrats wanted to pass.
He said, "And so in that way it's really successful in that. Will it ultimately kill the legislation? Maybe in the short term, but it would be difficult to stop in the long term."
Some Republicans also agree with Professor Stout's prediction. They feel Measure 113 may end up being challenged in court.
"I think it is against the original intent for having a quorum," Chatham said. "Part of the quorum is so that you can't have one group pushing around another group."
Professor Stout doesn't rule out more walkouts in the future.