Lawmakers meet to discuss bill that would ban flavored tobacco products, business owners feel the heat

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lawmakers met again on Tuesday to discuss House Bill 3090, which would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products throughout the state.
David Nettles owns Juiced Up Vapes in Eugene, and said roughly 85% of his sales are from flavored tobacco products.
"It's going to hurt, it's going to hurt real bad," Nettles said.
Nettles has been selling tobacco products out of his shop on the corner of west Seventh Avenue and Blair Boulevard for almost a decade. He said if the bill passes, he'll most likely have to close up shop.
"It's how I pay my bills. This is the only job that I have," Nettles said.
Nettles said this bill would mean a huge hit to many locally owned businesses as well, saying it would be nearly impossible to operate without the sales coming from flavored tobacco products.
"There's not a lot of people that just vape tobacco flavor or the menthol. There's some out there, but it's not enough to keep it rolling," Nettles said.
It's flavors like cotton candy and orange soda that supporters of the bill argue are targeting children, causing them to get hooked on nicotine early.
"Kids are going to be kids. If they want it, they will get it. Whether it's alcohol, whether it's cigarettes, whether it's vaping," Nettles said.
However, Jaime Dunphy with the American Cancer Society is fighting for the bill.
"These tobacco products are deadly, and I'm terrified of my child getting these products. They look like candy," Dunphy said.
According to the national youth tobacco survey, 81% of kids who've used tobacco started with a flavored product.
"The industry has really pivoted to these e-cigarettes or vapes. If we can prevent kids from starting this addiction, we can prevent thousands of deaths," Dunphy said.
Eugene resident Jason Maloney said he switched to vaping to get off of cigarettes and he's not happy the bill is being considered.
"Because people can't watch their kids? Or manage what their kids are doing? As an adult, I don't get to make my choice anymore. I think that's crap," Maloney said.
However, while Eugene resident Dorian Link said he currently vapes, he said the ban could be helpful in the long run.
"It would force me to stop. It's the whole reason the Juul started to get banned. It attracts little kids, in all honesty," Link said.
The committee will vote on the bill next week. If the bill passes, flavored products could be taken off the shelves by Jan. 1, 2024.