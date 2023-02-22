Lawmakers propose massive package to address homelessness and housing

SALEM, Ore -- Oregon lawmakers gave a preview of the estimated $200 million Affordable Housing and Emergency Homelessness Response Package on Wednesday.

The package came after Governor Tina Kotek declared a homeless state of emergency and requested $130 million to tackle the issue in January. This current package actually exceeds the governor's initial request.

Senator Kayse Jama, Chair of the Senate Committee On Housing and Development, said "It's more expensive to be on the street than it is to be housed."

The proposed package makes building affordable housing a priority for the State. It also provides $27 million in additional funding to address homelessness in 25 rural counties. The money for rural communities would go to fund Rural Oregon Continuum of Care, a coalition of homeless service providers who operate in rural regions.

Other aspects of the bill include preventing evictions that can lead to homelessness and providing critical support for homeless youth. Lawmakers said being evicted can have devastating effects by driving people into a cycle of homelessness. With this package, renters facing eviction will have more time to access Rental Assistance and other services. The package will also extend the timeline on eviction notices from 72 hours to 10 days. This was reached after discussions with both landlords and tenant rights advocates.

$25 million will be dedicated to tackling youth homelessness. Lawmakers said it's the number one predictor of adult homelessness. The investment would go to critical support services such as shelter facilities, outreach, culturally-specific services, mental health or substance abuse services, and other transitional options.

The package also incentivizes housing development with predevelopment loans to house more working Oregonians. Recent estimates from the Governor's Office say Oregon needs more than 140,000 housing units. Lawmakers say this shortage has been a major factor in driving up housing costs, and building modular homes is one of the key ways to provide housing, employment, and other benefits such as providing critical support during a natural disaster.

Additionally, there are also grants given to farmers' funds to improve the health and safety conditions of on-site housing for agricultural workers.

Lawmakers aim to pass this package by mid-March.