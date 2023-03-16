LBCC budget cuts will eliminate criminal justice and computer science programs

ALBANY, Ore. – Linn-Benton Community College will be dropping some of its programs at the end of the 2024-25 academic because it does not have the funds to continue to offer them, college officials said.
Linn-Benton Community College (LBCC) officials said that its criminal justice and computer science programs will be eliminated at the end of the 2024-25 school year due to budget cuts. An emphasis in criminal justice or computer science for an Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer will no longer be an option, the college said.
LBCC officials also said that the LBCC Board of Education approved a 6% tuition increase for the 2023-24 school year.
Students currently enrolled have the next two years to complete their degrees in either program, LBCC said. Options include an associate or applied science degree in computer science or systems administration, an applied science degree in criminal justice, or a one-year certificate in juvenile corrections, the college said.
LBCC also said library staffing will be reduced in June but the library will remain open, the college said.
College officials also said that its Adult Basic Skills program’s budget will be reduced with division staff overseeing the program, grant management and related support services.
There are also six open positions at LBCC that officials said will not be filled, but will be re-evaluated in the fall.