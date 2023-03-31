LCC awarded $20,000 grant for Climate Action Plan update

EUGENE, Ore. – Lane Community College (LCC) officials said that the college has received a $20,000 grant that will be used in the college’s continuing efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.
LCC is one of nine recipients nationwide of grant funding from Second Nature, a non-governmental organization coordinating climate action efforts through colleges and universities, LCC officials said. The college said the grant includes consulting services that will used to improve the college’s carbon reduction efforts.
"Lane Community College is a proud and grateful recipient of the Pro Bono consulting services,” said Luis Maggiori, LCC Sustainability Coordinator. “Working with subject matter experts will help us accelerate climate action by making measurable progress toward achieving college-wide carbon neutrality by 2050. LCC has a long history of sustainability and it has been adopted as a college core value. These consulting services will help us to better integrate practices that support and improve the health of systems that sustain life into upcoming Climate Action Plan iterations as well as other institutional sustainability goals."
According to the college’s web site, LCC last updated its Climate Action Plan, which details LCC’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality, in 2018. The plan is updated every five years, LCC’s web site said.
Other categories featured grant proposals from institutions transitioning to renewable energy power and those focusing on water resiliency projects, LCC officials said.
More information on Second Nature can be found online.