LCC breaks ground on center focused on trades and workforce development

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane Community College on Friday broke ground on a new $50 million building to house their trade industry and workforce development programs.

The “Industry and Trades Education Center” will provide high-quality training in high-demand trades and industries like construction and manufacturing.

“This building is for our apprenticeship programs, for our construction program, our machining program,” LCC Associate Vice President for Career and Technical Education and Workforce Development Grant Matthews said. “As well as our new programs such as our unmanned aircraft systems program, and looking to the future at our advanced manufacturing industry 4.0 initiatives.”

The building will replace the current home of industrial trades education, the aging Building 12. The center will feature spaces for different programs to collaborate and see how their work is intertwined. It will also serve as a hub for students to look at modern manufacturing technologies like robotics and automation. The building will even have an area for their drone program to quickly put together advanced aircraft prototypes.

“This building really is our largest investment in the trades and technologies here at the community college for the last many decades,” Matthews said.

The building will also be open to the greater community, providing work spaces for other college students, opportunities for high school students to explore trades, and local companies to train up their workers.

“It represents our commitment to providing the best educational opportunities to our students and the larger community we serve,” said LCC President Dr. Stephanie Bulger at the groundbreaking ceremony.

The education center became a reality thanks to 2020’s Measure 20-306, which provided more than $120 million in bond funding to improve CTE offerings at the college. Speakers at the event acknowledged the bond’s importance in making the project happen.

“Thank you for your trust in our vision and for your dedication to the future of our students and our community,” Bulger said.

Bond money will also be used for a new health professions building and to upgrade spaces at the Eugene campus and Florence center.

“This project is yet again an investment in that workforce -- the workforce programming, the workforce needs of the community,” Matthews said. “Those are really some of the critical areas that the bond is going for.”

Supporters say the building will help students prepare to work in today’s competitive workforce, and the workforce of the future.

“It is designed to be a cutting-edge workforce and advance technology hub, providing a space where students can learn, grow and prepare for successful careers in an ever-changing world,” Bulger said.

Representatives of local companies at the groundbreaking said supporting the supply of skilled trades workers is critical to their work and future growth.

“They have a great vision for expanding and providing better trained students to hit the workforce and that's exactly what we need,” said Daryn Hicks, Senior Operations Manager of the Springfield branch of Voith Paper.

First-year students of the college’s newly-launched unmanned aircraft systems program, which will be housed in the center, recognized the importance of the project.

“The building just shows an investment in our future and that this is where the future is going,” said student Altlas Magers. “Putting so much money into the technology industries--or the trade industries as well as other technology.”

"Once we have this new building -- stars and rainbows,” said student Nicholas Gill.

The Industry Trades and Education Center is slated to open in November of 2024.