LCC Native American students to hold annual Lane Powwow

EUGENE, Ore. – Lane Community College’s (LCC) Native American Student Association will host its annual Lane Powwow all day on April 1, LCC officials said.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the main campus gymnasium and will be free to the public, LCC said.
Student association representatives said that Grand Entries at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. will showcase drum groups and dancers that include LCC students Wesley Scott of the Yurok Nation and Jordan Davis-Jackson of the Quileute Nation.
“Everybody is welcome to come and see how we carry our ancestors' traditions and witness how beautiful Native American cultures really are,” Davis-Jackson said. “Not only is this a great opportunity to honor Native American cultures, this is also a great opportunity for Tribal Nations near and far to come and visit the Lane campus.”
Vendors will have an assortment of art and craft items for powwow attendees to explore, organizers said. The powwow is family-friendly, with no drugs or alcohol permitted, LCC said.
More information can be found online.