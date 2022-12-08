LCSO investigating body found in woods as homicide

NOTI, Ore. -- After an investigation, The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they have confirmed that a man found dead in the forest near Wacker Point Road died as a result of a homicide, and they are expanding their investigation.
According to the LCSO, on November 20 deputies responded to reports of a body in the forest northwest of Noti to find Sean Lee Wilkins, 37, of Swisshome, dead. Investigators said their investigation led them to believe that Wilkins had been the victim of a homicide. They are continuing their investigation, but are asking the public for help.
Investigators ask anyone who was in the area of Wacker Point Road off Highway 125 on or between November 18 and November 20 contact the LCSO. Citizens with information are encouraged to call detectives at 541-682-4150, option 1, or the LCSO’s tip line at 541-682-4167.