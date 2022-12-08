LCSO investigating body found in woods as homicide

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 14
seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. For the Storm Watch, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday. Storm
Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain.  It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 14
seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. For the Storm Watch, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday. Storm
Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain.  It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.

&&

LCSO investigating body found in woods as homicide

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

NOTI, Ore. -- After an investigation, The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they have confirmed that a man found dead in the forest near Wacker Point Road died as a result of a homicide, and they are expanding their investigation.

According to the LCSO, on November 20 deputies responded to reports of a body in the forest northwest of Noti to find Sean Lee Wilkins, 37, of Swisshome, dead. Investigators said their investigation led them to believe that Wilkins had been the victim of a homicide. They are continuing their investigation, but are asking the public for help.

Investigators ask anyone who was in the area of Wacker Point Road off Highway 125 on or between November 18 and November 20 contact the LCSO. Citizens with information are encouraged to call detectives at 541-682-4150, option 1, or the LCSO’s tip line at 541-682-4167.

Tags

Recommended for you