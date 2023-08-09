Leaking water line, damaged highway repaired in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Ore. – Highway 126 near Mapleton was closed on Monday night while work crews repaired a leaking waterline under the roadway, according to Mapleton Water District officials.

Last December, a leak caused a water outage for Mapleton residents. Once the leak was located, water was rerouted around the leak’s location. A contractor has now fully repaired the pipe where the leak occurred, but the roadway was found to be extensively damaged. Oregon Department of Transportation officials deemed it an emergency situation necessitating immediate repair, officials said.

“Mapleton has had some ongoing issues with water and we will continue,” said Julie Doran-Lee, a board member with the Mapleton Water District. “Our infrastructure is old, our distribution pipes are old and are failing and need to be replaced and until we can raise enough funds to completely replace them I'm sure more problems will arise in the future.”

Traffic returned to normal as the project wrapped up on August 9 just before noon. Doran-Lee said the town has had an ongoing issue with water due to aging infrastructure, and they are looking into grant funding to cover the replacement of the town’s water lines, which is expected to cost tens of millions of dollars.

“We got through this emergency without any power outages and it's great,” Doran-Lee said. “Like I said, unfortunately, we have an old system that needs to be replaced. And we'll continue to have some problems until we can get them all replaced, but hopefully they will be minimal.”

Doran-Lee also said that there were no power outages during this week’s emergency repairs.